Matthew Stafford Injury: Won't return to practice Monday

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Stafford (back) isn't going to return to practice Monday and is considered week-to-week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford has been dealing with a sore back since the start of training camp, but he was previously expected to take part in the Rams' first padded practice of training camp Monday. It appears that will no longer be the case, as McVay stated that the team will take it a week at a time with Stafford, though the head coach also indicated that the QB did not suffer a setback. The goal is still to have Stafford ready to play Week 1, but Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to work with the first-team offense in camp until Stafford is ready to participate.