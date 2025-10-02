Stafford averaged an impressive 8.3 yards per attempt and facilitated four tallies of over 65 receiving yards for his arsenal of pass catchers. The veteran signal-caller connected with Kyren Williams (14, eight yards) and Puka Nacua (one yard) for his trio of scoring tosses, his second consecutive such tally and fourth straight of multiple TD passes. Stafford's last two games have seen him clear 40 pass attempts, which is a significant departure from his first three contests of the campaign when he averaged 31.6 pass attempts per contest. Stafford will next take aim at an injury-ravaged Ravens defense in a Week 6 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 12.