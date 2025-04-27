Max Brosmer News: Sticking in Minnesota

Brosmer is slated to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Brosmer played five seasons at New Hampshire before transferring to Minnesota for his senior season. The 24-year-old quarterback put together an adequate season, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He doesn't offer much as a runner, and he'll look to prove himself in training camp and earn the No. 3 role behind J.J. McCarthy and Sam Howell.