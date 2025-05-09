Maximilian Mang News: Inks deal with Indianapolis

The Colts signed Mang as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Mang will finally get an opportunity to make an impression at the pro level in 2025 after spending five years at Syracuse. He never put up eye-popping numbers as a pass catcher, but his 6-foot-7, 267-pound frame suggests he might be able to move defenders off their spots in the run game. He joins a crop of rookie tight ends in Indianapolis headlined by first-round pick Tyler Warren.