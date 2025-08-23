Parsons has not participated in practice since training camp opened in July, in part due to a lingering back issue and with contract extension talks with the Cowboys stalling. The results of his recent MRI are a positive sign and indicates that the issue shouldn't prevent him from playing in Week 1 against the Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4. Whether Parsons plays without a new deal remains to be seen, though Schottenheimer expressed optimism Wednesday that the 2021 first-rounder would play in the Cowboys' regular-season opener regardless of how contract talks play out, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.