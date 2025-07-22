Micah Parsons Injury: Dealing with back issue

Parsons didn't participate in Tuesday's practice due to a back injury, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram before Tuesday's session that Parsons was in line to take part in drills, but that didn't come to pass. Speaking to the media afterward, Parsons wouldn't define himself as a "hold-in" due to the injury, but he is seeking an extension as he's set to play out the 2025 season on the final year of his rookie contract. He's been supremely productive in his first four years as a pro, recording at least 12.0 sacks on each occasion and missing just five games overall (four of them in 2024).