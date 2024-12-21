Michael Carter News: Up from practice squad

The Cardinals elevated Carter from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

With Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve, Trey Benson (ankle) ruled out for Week 16 action and DeeJay Dallas (illness) listed as questionable, there's a chance Carter will serve as the direct backup to James Conner on Sunday at Carolina. Dallas likely will need to be inactive for Carter to get much, if any, run, but he's poised for his first game action of the campaign. In 45 career contests between the Jets and Cardinals, Carter has averaged 4.2 yards on his 291 carries, hauled in 101 of 140 targets for 714 yards and scored eight total touchdowns.