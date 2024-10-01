Michael Hall News: Suspended five games

Hall (neck) has been suspended by the NFL for five games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Hall was on the Commissioner's Exempt List after being charged with domestic violence in mid-August. Because Hall was on that list -- in accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy -- all four of the regular-season games he has missed this year will be credited against his suspension. As such, the rookie second-round pick will be eligible to return to team activities following the Browns' Week 5 game against the Commanders on Oct. 6.