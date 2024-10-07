Michael Hall News: Suspension over, roster exemption

Hall's suspension was lifted Monday, but the Browns were granted a one-game roster exemption, giving the team a deadline of Monday, Oct. 14 to reinstate him to the active roster or otherwise release him, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hall has opened the 2024 season with a five-game suspension and now that the Browns have completed those five contests, he can return to the practice field. The team will have the ability to evaluate him at practice during the week and add him to the active roster before Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. The Browns took Hall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a successful collegiate career at Ohio State and he'll now finally be able to make his professional debut.