Mike Hall Injury: Will get MRI on knee Sunday

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after Saturday's 35-10 loss to the Ravens that Hall will get an MRI on his right knee Sunday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hall injured his right knee early in the third quarter of Saturday's game, which was serious enough for an air cast to be placed on his right leg and for him to be carted off the field. The MRI will determine the severity of the injury and whether his recovery timeline will linger into the 2025 season. The rookie second-round pick out of Ohio State will finish his first NFL regular season with 12 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, across seven games.