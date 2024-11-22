Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Milton Williams headshot

Milton Williams News: Past foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Williams (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

Williams was unable to practice Wednesday after sustaining a foot injury in the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Commanders. However, he upgraded to full participation in Friday's practice, appearing to have now moved past the issue. The Louisiana Tech product has recorded 13 total tackles across Philadelphia's first 10 games this season, and he's expected to serve as one of the team's top defensive ends in Week 12.

Milton Williams
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now