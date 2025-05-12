Montorie Foster News: Gets deal with Seattle

Foster signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Foster spent all five years of his collegiate career at Michigan State, appearing in 54 games during that span. Across his final two seasons, the 6-foot wideout tallied 89 receptions for 1,164 yards and six touchdowns. Now in Seattle, Foster will likely compete for a practice-squad spot as the offseason activies unfold.