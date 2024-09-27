Fantasy Football
Myles Garrett News: Good to go for Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Garrett (foot/Achilles/thigh) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett was able to shed any sort of injury tag after logging a full practice Friday. Despite dealing with multiple leg injuries, the All-Pro defensive end will be on the field Sunday, though he could operate on a snap count. If Garrett's playing time is limited, expect Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Alex Wright to see additional playing time at defensive end alongside starter Za'Darius Smith.

