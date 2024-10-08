Myles Gaskin News: Signed off practice squad

The Vikings signed Gaskin off their practice squad Tuesday.

Gaskin had appeared in each of Minnesota's first five games, seeing most of his snaps on special teams while carrying three times for minus-1 yard to go with an 11-yard reception. With Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell labeled lead back Aaron Jones (hip) as week-to-week heading into the team's Week 6 bye, Gaskin will be on hand to provide depth behind top backup Ty Chandler if Jones is unable to play in Minnesota's next game Oct. 20 versus the Lions.