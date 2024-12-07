Myles Harden Injury: Remains out for Week 14

Harden (shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harden landed on IR with a shin injury Sept. 12 and has yet to return. He had his 21-day practice window opened Nov. 27, so Cleveland has until Dec. 17 to decide whether to activate him or to have him miss the remainder of the campaign. The rookie does seem to be making progress, as he logged a trio of limited practices this week and was originally deemed questionable to play Sunday before being ruled out.