Myles Harden News: Officially comes off IR

The Browns activated Harden (shin) off injured reserve Saturday, and he does not have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Chiefs, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Harden hasn't yet played this season, and he had been on IR since Week 2. The rookie cornerback could provide useful depth in the secondary for Cleveland on Sunday, as Greg Newsome (hamstring) landed on injured reserve this week and Tony Brown hasn't been activated since being placed on IR due to a foot injury in late October.