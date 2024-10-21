Nakobe Dean News: Another double-digit tackle outing

Dean recorded 11 total tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

The 23-year-old has now racked up 23 total tackles across Philadelphia's last two games, bringing his season total to 49 tackles. Dean had also never recorded a full sack before Sunday's win, taking down Daniel Jones in the second and third quarters. The third-year pro from Georgia appears to be settling into the Eagles' top inside linebacker role and is expected to continue making plays in Week 8's matchup against the Bengals.