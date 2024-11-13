Fantasy Football
Nakobe Dean News: Cleared for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 8:51am

Dean (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

After being listed as a non-participant on the Eagles' initial Week 11 injury report released Monday, Dean upgraded to limited participation Tuesday before taking every rep Wednesday. He seems to have moved past the groin issue and should be ready to play a full allotment of snaps Thursday against the Commanders. The Georgia product has recorded 66 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery through the Eagles' first nine games this season.

Philadelphia Eagles
