Nakobe Dean headshot

Nakobe Dean News: Past abdominal injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Dean (abdomen) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Dean was held out of the Eagles' regular-season finale against the Giants this past Sunday in order to have more time to recover from an abdominal injury. Barring any setbacks this week, Dean should be at full health for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against Green Bay. The 2022 third-round pick ended the regular season with a career-best 128 tackles (80 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception), two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble across 15 games.

Nakobe Dean
Philadelphia Eagles
