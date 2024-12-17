Nate Adkins News: Hits pay dirt against Indianapolis

Adkins caught his lone target for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Adkins' trip to the end zone was his third score of the season, each coming on the tight end's only reception in a contest. Through 14 games, the 25-year-old has failed to record more than one catch in any of his appearances. With that said, Adkins played 29 of 63 offensive snaps against the Colts, ahead of both Adam Trautman (27) and Lucas Krull (24). Due to his inconsistent usage and minimal production, Adkins remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Chargers.