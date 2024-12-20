Fantasy Football
Nate Hobbs headshot

Nate Hobbs Injury: Questionable due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 2:49pm

Hobbs (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Hobbs was added to the injury report Friday, logging a DNP. Hobbs just returned from a four-game absence last week against the Falcons and played 55 percent of the defensive snaps, finishing with a pair of tackles (two solo) in the 15-9 loss. Decamerion Richardson and Jack Jones have been starting and operating as every-down players at cornerback for the Raiders. Darnay Holmes would be next in line for snaps at slot cornerback if Hobbs needs to miss Week 16.

Nate Hobbs
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
