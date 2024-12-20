Nate Hobbs Injury: Questionable due to illness
Hobbs (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Hobbs was added to the injury report Friday, logging a DNP. Hobbs just returned from a four-game absence last week against the Falcons and played 55 percent of the defensive snaps, finishing with a pair of tackles (two solo) in the 15-9 loss. Decamerion Richardson and Jack Jones have been starting and operating as every-down players at cornerback for the Raiders. Darnay Holmes would be next in line for snaps at slot cornerback if Hobbs needs to miss Week 16.
