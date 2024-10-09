Nate Landman Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday

Landman (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

This was Landman's first practice since being designated to return from injured reserve Monday, and he will likely need to upgrade to full participation either Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for the Falcons' Week 6 matchup against the Panthers. If Landman isn't activated to the Falcons' active roster by the time of Sunday's contest, expect Troy Andersen (knee) or JD Bertrand to serve as Atlanta's top right inside linebacker.