Nate Landman Injury: Now dealing with shoulder injury

Landman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Landman was able to overcome a calf injury heading into Atlanta's Week 7 game against Seattle, during which he registered five tackles (one solo). He may have picked up a shoulder injury in the process, however, which limited his participation in Wednesday's practice. Landman will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury tag ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.