Nate Landman Injury: Practice window opens

Landman (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Landman recorded seven total tackles across 37 defensive snaps in the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Steelers before sustaining a calf injury that landed him on IR. Now that 25-year-old's practice window has been opened, the Falcons have 21 days to activate him to their active roster before he reverts back to IR. Landman's practice participation this week will likely provide the best indication of his potential availability in Atlanta's Week 6 matchup against the Panthers.