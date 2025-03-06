Nate Landman News: Hitting free agency

Landman was not tendered as a restricted free agent by the Falcons on Thursday, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The former undrafted free agent started 23 of the 29 games he played in over the last two years, making 191 total tackles (105 solo). Landman also forced three fumbles last year for the second season in a row. The linebacker first signed with the Falcons in 2022 and is still only 26.