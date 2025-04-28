Fantasy Football
Nathan Carter headshot

Nathan Carter News: Agrees to terms with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Carter has agreed to a contract with the Falcons, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Carter went undrafted out of Michigan State but didn't take long to find a landing spot as an undrafted free agent. He'll compete for a depth role in training camp in a Falcons backfield that has Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier entrenched in the top two spots on the depth chart. Carter had 499 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns for the Spartans in 2024 while adding 173 receiving yards and two receiving scores on 18 catches.

Nathan Carter
Atlanta Falcons
