Nazeeh Johnson

Nazeeh Johnson News: Career-high in tackles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Johnson recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Broncos.

Johnson not only led the Chiefs in total tackles in Sunday's win, but he also doubled his previous career high for tackles in a single game (five). The Marshall product tallied the first sack of his young career as well, bringing down Bo Nix for a 17-yard loss in the first quarter. Expect Johnson to continue starting opposite Trent McDuffie as one of the Chiefs' top outside cornerbacks, especially after Sunday's performance.

Nazeeh Johnson
Kansas City Chiefs

