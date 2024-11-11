Nazeeh Johnson News: Career-high in tackles Sunday
Johnson recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Broncos.
Johnson not only led the Chiefs in total tackles in Sunday's win, but he also doubled his previous career high for tackles in a single game (five). The Marshall product tallied the first sack of his young career as well, bringing down Bo Nix for a 17-yard loss in the first quarter. Expect Johnson to continue starting opposite Trent McDuffie as one of the Chiefs' top outside cornerbacks, especially after Sunday's performance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now