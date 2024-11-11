Nazeeh Johnson News: Career-high in tackles Sunday

Johnson recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Broncos.

Johnson not only led the Chiefs in total tackles in Sunday's win, but he also doubled his previous career high for tackles in a single game (five). The Marshall product tallied the first sack of his young career as well, bringing down Bo Nix for a 17-yard loss in the first quarter. Expect Johnson to continue starting opposite Trent McDuffie as one of the Chiefs' top outside cornerbacks, especially after Sunday's performance.