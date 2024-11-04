Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) travel to Kansas City Chiefs to take on the Chiefs (7-0) in an inter-conference matchup on Monday Night Football. The Bucs are 2nd in the NFC South, while the Chiefs are in 1st in the AFC West. This matchup looks like a tough one for Tampa as both of their star receivers remain out with injuries. The Chiefs seek their 14th win in a row, going back to last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

Buccaneers +9 (Bet MGM -110) / Chiefs -8.5 (Fanatics -110)

Buccaneers ML (bet 365 +350) / Chiefs ML (DraftKings -410)

Total OVER 45.0 (Fanatics -110) / UNDER 45.5 (FanDuel -110)

The Chiefs opened as -7.0 home favorites, and money came in on the home favorite, pushing the line up to -10.0 at its peak before dipping back. The total opened 47.0 and has steadily dropped to a low of 44.0 before ticking back up as high as 45.5 .

The majority of the bets (59%) have come in on the Bucs, while the handle (57%) has come in on the Chiefs which reflects where the "sharp" money is coming in. There is a 16% difference on bets versus handle.

The total has money on the Under at 73% of total bets, and 75% of the handle. There is a 2% percent difference on the Under for bets versus handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Chiefs have received 87% of the bets and 73% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Bucs - WR Mike Evans (O), WR Chris Godwin (O), WR Jalen McMillan (Q), WR Sterling Shepard (Q), DB Tykee Smith (Q), S Antoine Winfield (Q), RB Bucky Irving (Q)

Chiefs - WR Rashee Rice, DE Mike Danna (O), CB Jaylen Watson (O), CB Nazeeh Johnson (O), Juju Smith-Schuster (O),

Bucs vs. Chiefs Betting Picks

The Bucs offense has been one of the best in football with notable improvement in the running game. The issue is that the Chiefs defense is one of best against the run and the Bucs passing game takes a hit without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

The problem in this game is the Chiefs offense against a Bucs defense that is starting to show some warts.

The Chiefs are 7-3 and 14-6 to the Under in their last 10 / 20 games thanks to their incredible defense. Their home splits are even better going 8-2 and 15-5 to the Under.

The Bucs team total under 17.5 is my best bet as 17 being the key number and getting the hook is huge.

Bucs vs. Chiefs Best Bet: Bucs UNDER 17.5 (DraftKings -120)

Secondary Bet : Chiefs -2.5 1Q (DraftKings -110)

Bucs vs. Chiefs Prediction

I have a hard time seeing how the Bucs can move the ball and score in this game. Their top two wide receivers remain out and the Chiefs run defense ranks as one of the best in the league. Overall this is just a very bad matchup and spot for the Bucs, and the Chiefs should control this game.

Chiefs 30, Bucs 16