Nick Bolton: Logs eight tackles vs. Atlanta

Bolton tallied eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Falcons.

Bolton played a season-low 46 defensive snaps in Sunday's win, but he made his presence felt, especially on his game-sealing tackle on running back Bijan Robinson late in the fourth quarter. Bolton tied with Bryan Cook for second-most tackles on the Chiefs on Sunday behind Chamarri Conner (10). Bolton is up to 22 total tackles on the season, which is tied with Conner for most on Kansas City through three games.