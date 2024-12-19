Nick Bosa Injury: Misses practice Thursday

Bosa (oblique/hip) was a non-participant at the 49ers' practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bosa was able to participate in a limited capacity to open the week Wednesday, taking a step backwards in his activity level just a day later. With the 49ers unlikely to make the postseason, the team will likely be very conservative with their superstar edge rusher. If Bosa can't go in Week 16, Yetur Gross-Matos and Robert Beal would stand to see an increase in workload Sunday versus the Dolphins.