Nick Bosa News: Plays through injury in down year

Bosa finished with 52 tackles (33 solo), 9.0 sacks, one interception and one fumble forced across 14 starts in 2024.

Bosa didn't live up to the lofty expectations set in previous seasons despite providing well-rounded statistics. The 2022 DPOY didn't sniff that honor this year after dealing with an oblique injury that cost him three games of action. Bosa didn't get rolling again until Week 17 when he produced a pair of sacks against Detroit. With the 49ers missing the playoffs, the elite edge rusher will have a full offseason to return to full strength before running things back in 2025.