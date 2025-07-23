Nick Folk News: Still looking to catch on with team

Folk (abdomen) is aiming to return for an 18th NFL season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Folk missed the last three games of the 2024 regular season due to an abdominal injury, but he posted a video of himself kicking field goals Wednesday and appears to be fully healthy. Folk has led the league in field-goal percentage over the past two seasons, going 50-for-52 on field-goal attempts while making all six of his tries from 50-plus yards. Given his accuracy, the veteran should be on the radar of teams looking for an upgrade at kicker.