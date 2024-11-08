Fantasy Football
Nick Herbig headshot

Nick Herbig Injury: Remains out for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Herbig (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Herbig suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers' Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. He missed the next three games as a result, but he looked to be trending towards a return following Pittsburgh's bye. Herbig opened this week with consecutive limited practices, but he was a DNP on Friday and will be sidelined for a fourth straight game. Even with Herbig out for Sunday's game, the Steelers will have depth at outside linebacker in Preston Smith, who was acquired from the Packers before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

Nick Herbig
Pittsburgh Steelers
