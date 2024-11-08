Nick Herbig Injury: Remains out for Week 10

Herbig (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Herbig suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers' Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. He missed the next three games as a result, but he looked to be trending towards a return following Pittsburgh's bye. Herbig opened this week with consecutive limited practices, but he was a DNP on Friday and will be sidelined for a fourth straight game. Even with Herbig out for Sunday's game, the Steelers will have depth at outside linebacker in Preston Smith, who was acquired from the Packers before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.