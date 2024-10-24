NFL Game Previews: Vikings-Rams Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The Vikings saw their perfect record slip away in the final minutes last week, as the offense went three and out with a one-point lead before the defense failed to stop Jared Goff 's final drive. Hey, it happens. Minnesota still ranks as one of the best teams in the league by just about any measure, and it's not like it's had a cushy schedule — the Giants are the only team the Vikes have beaten that seems completely out of the playoff picture (though you have to squint to make out the Jets). Sam Darnold 's thrown only one TD pass in his last two games against three turnovers, but he wasn't terrible against Detroit, completing 81.5 percent of his passes with a 9.6 YPA. He's still on track for the best season of his career, and a big offseason payday from whatever franchise needs a QB and can't get one they like in the draft. T.J. Hockenson has a chance of making his 2024 debut Thursday (though Week 9 might be more likely as Minnesota can wait until Friday to activate him), and defenses already have enough to worry about between Justin Jefferson , Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones . DC Brian Flores' defense has been the best unit in the league for fantasy purposes, ranking second in takeaways and third in sacks while scoring three TDs, including Ivan Pace 's fumble return to

THURSDAY NIGHT

Minnesota at L.A. Rams (+3), o/u 48.0 - Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

The Vikings saw their perfect record slip away in the final minutes last week, as the offense went three and out with a one-point lead before the defense failed to stop Jared Goff's final drive. Hey, it happens. Minnesota still ranks as one of the best teams in the league by just about any measure, and it's not like it's had a cushy schedule — the Giants are the only team the Vikes have beaten that seems completely out of the playoff picture (though you have to squint to make out the Jets). Sam Darnold's thrown only one TD pass in his last two games against three turnovers, but he wasn't terrible against Detroit, completing 81.5 percent of his passes with a 9.6 YPA. He's still on track for the best season of his career, and a big offseason payday from whatever franchise needs a QB and can't get one they like in the draft. T.J. Hockenson has a chance of making his 2024 debut Thursday (though Week 9 might be more likely as Minnesota can wait until Friday to activate him), and defenses already have enough to worry about between Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones. DC Brian Flores' defense has been the best unit in the league for fantasy purposes, ranking second in takeaways and third in sacks while scoring three TDs, including Ivan Pace's fumble return to the house last week. About the only thing the Vikes are missing is a dangerous return man, but given how much wheeling and dealing has been going on, that seems like something the team could address the next couple weeks if it really wanted to.

The Rams are 2-4 and seem open to the idea of trading more veterans, including Cooper Kupp, so things may not get a lot better from here. The AFC West still seems winnable, though, and both Kupp and Puka Nacua are on the verge of returning from injuries, so how the offense looks Thursday might ultimately determine whether the fire sale is on. Matthew Stafford needs all the help he can get — the 36-year-old has managed only three TDs passes in six games, and his 7.0 YPA looks a lot like it did in 2022, when Kupp missed half the year after blowing out his ACL. Kyren Williams has been the one carrying the scoring load, racking up nine touchdowns while getting into the end zone in every game, but he's also on pace for 368 touches — a mark that would not just be a career high by more than 100, it would have led the NFL in 2023. Blake Corum has gotten a trickle of work in the backfield, but the rookie might want to start preparing for a bigger role. The Rams' defense has held four consecutive opponents to 24 points or fewer, not bad considering the team has faced the Niners, Bears and Packers during that stretch, but the unit is still bottom seven in yards allowed per play and points allowed per game. It feels like like a real turnaround for DC Chris Shula's crew and more like a bubble that could burst at any time.

Key Info

MIN injuries: TE T.J. Hockenson (PUP, knee), LB Blake Cashman (out, toe)

LAR injuries: WR Puka Nacua (IR, knee), WR Jordan Whittington (out, shoulder), TE Tyler Higbee (PUP, knee), LB Troy Reeder (out, hamstring)

DFS Lineup Optimizer

MIN DFS targets: Aaron Jones, Johnny Mundt/T.J. Hockenson, Vikings DST

LAR DFS targets: none

MIN DFS fades: none

LAR DFS fades: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua

Weather notes: indoors

The Scoop

Jones piles up 130 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Darnold throws for 280 yards and three TDs, hitting Addison, Jefferson and Mundt. Williams gets held out of the end zone for the first time this year but does gain 70 combined yards. Stafford throws for 230 yards and two scores, finding Kupp and Tutu Atwell. Vikings 34-20

Last week's record: 11-4, 10-5 ATS, 6-9 o/u

2024 record: 64-43, 51-54-2 ATS, 55-52 o/u