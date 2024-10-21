Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Scores another touchdown

Westbrook-Ikhine recorded two receptions on four targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills.

Westbrook-Ikhine has only three catches for the season, though he's found the end zone with two. He accounted for Tennessee's only touchdown with a four-yard reception early in the second quarter of Sunday's loss. Westbrook-Ikhine could see an increased snap rate in Week 8 against Detroit if DeAndre Hopkins (leg) remains beat up, but the Titans' passing offense makes it difficult to trust any individual player to produce consistently.