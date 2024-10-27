Nick Westbrook-Ikhine News: Should have spot in three-wide sets

Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to move into a regular role in three-receiver sets beginning with Sunday's game against the Lions after the Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Though he could slide down a spot in the pecking order at receiver when or if Treylon Burks (knee) returns from injured reserve, Westbrook-Ikhine projects to see the biggest bump in snaps following Hopkins' departure. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd will presumably continue to see more targets from quarterbacks Will Levis (shoulder) and Mason Rudolph, however, so Westbrook-Ikhine could struggle to carve out enough volume to attain fantasy relevance in a weak Tennessee passing offense. Westbrook-Ikhine has recorded a 3-19-2 receiving line on six targets over his 94 snaps through six games in 2024, and he didn't display much promise in 2023 (28-370-3 line on 45 targets in 14 games) despite occupying a top-three role for most of that season.