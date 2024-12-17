Noah Gray News: Crosses goal line against Browns

Gray logged two receptions (on five targets) for 21 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 21-7 win against Cleveland.

Gray didn't cross the 60-percent snap threshold in Week 15 like he did in the two previous contests, and he was unable to match the four grabs he totaled in each of the previous four games, but he made one of his two catches count by turning in his fifth touchdown of the 2025 campaign. Gray still amassed five targets in the contest -- his average over the last five games -- but Patrick Mahomes' ankle sprain could be worrisome for the Chiefs' receiving weapons. If he's unable to go against the Texans, Carson Wentz would land the start under center, presumably capping the upside of Gray and others at a bit lower mark than usual. On a positive note, Gray has clearly etched out a regular role as the No. 2 tight end and should continue to log 50-plus percent of the offensive snaps.