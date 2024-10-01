Noah Gray News: Posts season-best line in Week 4

Gray reeled in all four of his targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win versus the Chargers.

Gray's four grabs and 40 yards were high-water marks for the season. He played 32 offensive snaps in the contest, which is about on par with his previous work. The fourth-year tight could claim a heavier share of the snap pie moving forward following star wideout Rashee Rice's knee injury Sunday. Outside of veteran tight end Travis Kelce and rookie Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs will need some pass-catching options to step up. Gray's 4-40 line from Sunday at least displays a pulse in what otherwise was a struggling group behind Kelce and Worthy. Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, head coach Andy Reid plans to spread the ball around more widely moving forward. That could mean more work for Gray.