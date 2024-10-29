Noah Gray News: Season-high snap share in Week 8

Gray hauled in all three of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory against the Raiders.

Gray continues to see significant work and has posted a combined seven catches for 89 yards over the last two weeks after compiling only 10 catches over the first five games to open the year. He's also seen a spike in playing time as the Chiefs run more two-tight end sets. Gray likely remains off the radar in most redraft formats but could be worth consideration in some dynasty formats as the heir apparent to the lead tight end role when Travis Kelce calls it quits.