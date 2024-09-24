Noah Gray: Snares one pass in Week 3

Gray logged one reception (on two targets) for 13 yards during Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Falcons.

Gray continues to operate in the second-string role at tight end behind Travis Kelce, playing 50 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's tilt. However, he only ran 14 routes in the game, which isn't particularly conducive to a sizable fantasy output. Barring Travis Kelce missing time, Gray isn't worth rostering in fantasy formats other than dynasty, where he could hold future value once Kelce calls it quits.