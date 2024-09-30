Nyheim Hines Injury: Getting close to return

Hines (knee) is expected to be designated to return from the non-football injury list this week, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hines has been out of action since the summer of 2023 when he suffered an ACL tear after being hit by a jet ski. However, upon his imminent designation for return, he'll be able to return to the practice field. Considering the time the NC State product has missed, it's highly unlikely he would play as soon as Sunday against the Commanders, but he'll be able to continue getting back up to speed with the team for up to 21 days before a decision on whether to activate him to the 53-man roster has to be made.