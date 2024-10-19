Nyheim Hines Injury: Not activated for Week 7

Hines (knee) was not activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hines was a full participant in all three practices this week, but he will remain sidelined while in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in July of 2023. Because his practice window opened Oct. 2, the Browns will need to activate Hines off injured reserve by Wednesday, otherwise he will remain on IR for the rest of the 2024 season. Even without Hines and Jerome Ford (hamstring) for Sunday's game, the Browns are expecting Nick Chubb (knee) to be active, and he will lead the three-man backfield that includes D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong.