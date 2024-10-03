Nyheim Hines Injury: Puts in limited practice

Hines (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Browns received a jolt Wednesday with both Hines and Nick Chubb (knee) back on the practice field. It's unclear if either running back will be ready to help the league's 26th-ranked rushing offense (94.8 yards per game) in time for Sunday's game against Washington, but the presence of Hines and Chubb at practice can be taken as a positive sign. In addition to Hines and Chubb, Pierre Strong (hamstring) was back on the field Wednesday.