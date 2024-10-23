Nyheim Hines Injury: Won't play in 2024

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Hines (knee) won't be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list and will remain sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hines resumed practicing Oct 2, but with his 21-day evaluation window officially coming to an end Wednesday, the Browns didn't have a spot available for him on the 53-man roster. The running back had been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in July 2023, and though Hines experienced no reported setbacks since he resumed practicing, the Browns already had four other backs on the roster and weren't willing to clear room for him. Though Hines will remain on the NFI list for now, he would be able to play for another team this season if he and the Browns are able to reach an injury settlement.