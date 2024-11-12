Omar Speights News: Leads team in tackles

Speights recorded eight tackles (six solo), including a tackle for loss, during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

An expanded role in the absence of Troy Reeder (hamstring) led to a big day on the stat sheet for the 2024 UDFA, whose eight tackles were easily a season best. Speights was on the field for 39 snaps on defense, nearly equal to Byron Young and Jared Verse, and will likely keep hold of his newfound role on defense against a Patriots offense averaging the lowest number of yards per game (271.1) in the NFL in Week 11.