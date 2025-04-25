Pat Bryant News: Mile High bound
The Broncos selected Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 74th overall.
Bryant was more expected to go on Day 3, but Sean Payton has a type when it comes to receiver prospects. The Illinois product is tall and lean at 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds. He isn't a workout warrior with 4.61 speed but that didn't stop him from producing. His last two seasons were particularly impressive as he combined for 17 touchdowns in those years. As a senior, Bryant boosted his YPT from 8.4 to 11.9 despite drawing 17 more targets, which is a positive indicator. It's a crowded receiver room in Denver behind Courtland Sutton with several different intriguing options with different skill sets. It's a good sign for Bryant that he was selected this high, yes, but it's difficult to pinpoint where he fits in alongside Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele.