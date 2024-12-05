Pat Jones Injury: Working through knee injury

Jones (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jones has been limited in the first two practices of the week due to a knee injury he likely picked up this past Sunday against the Cardinals. He would have to log a full practice Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Falcons. In the seven games since the Vikings' Week 6 bye, Jones has logged 18 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks.