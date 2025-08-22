Mahomes ramped up his preseason workload after logging just three snaps on offense over the Chiefs' previous two exhibition games. The superstar QB looked to be in mid-season form while orchestrating two lengthy scoring drives (15 plays) in one quarter of action. Mahomes threw for a career-low 3,928 yards while tying his previous worst of 26 touchdowns across 16 contests in 2024. The 29-year-old will be poised to improve on those totals this upcoming year with fellow All-Pro Travis Kelce and an improving group of young talent around him.