Patrick Queen News: Logs 129 tackles in 2024
Queen finished the 2024 season with 129 tackles (65 solo), including 1.0 sacks, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games with Pittsburgh.
After spending the first four seasons of his career with Baltimore, Queen signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the division-rival Steelers last offseason and went on to start all 17 regular-season contests. Queen has yet to miss a game or a start since entering the NFL in 2020, a streak that has spanned 84 contests. Queen's 129 tackles marked the second-highest single-season total of his career. Queen is signed through the 2026 campaign.
