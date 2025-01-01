Fantasy Football
Payne Durham Injury: Bothered by quad injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 2:03pm

Durham missed Wednesday's practice with a quadriceps injury.

Durham filled in the past two weeks for Cade Otton, who also missed practice Wednesday and thus appears in danger of missing a third straight game with a knee injury. Devin Culp (ribs) took some of the snaps from Durham in Sunday's blowout of the Panthers, catching three passes for 52 yards but apparently suffering a rib injury along the way. Practice reports Thursday and Friday should provide more clarity on Tampa Bay's TE room for a crucial Week 18 matchup with the Saints.

